WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 14 and 21 and Jan. 28.
Residents should place their tree on the terrace after 4 p.m. on the Sunday prior to the scheduled Tuesday collection.
Trees that have been flocked or contain wire will not be collected. Persons should place these trees for collection by John’s Disposal on the second Thursday of the month, their bulk pick-up day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.