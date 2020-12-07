WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater’s street crew will deliver sand the week of Monday, Dec. 14 to Friday, Dec. 18, according to Street Superintendent Kelly Freeman.

Residents who wish to receive a quantity of sand for placement on public sidewalks during the winter months are asked to have sturdy containers at the curbside by 7 a.m. on that Monday. City officials stress that cardboard boxes are not considered sturdy containers.

If there is a snowstorm or some other unpredictable occurrence that prevents delivery that week, the sand will be delivered as soon as weather permits.

Load comments