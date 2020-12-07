WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater’s street crew will deliver sand the week of Monday, Dec. 14 to Friday, Dec. 18, according to Street Superintendent Kelly Freeman.
Residents who wish to receive a quantity of sand for placement on public sidewalks during the winter months are asked to have sturdy containers at the curbside by 7 a.m. on that Monday. City officials stress that cardboard boxes are not considered sturdy containers.
If there is a snowstorm or some other unpredictable occurrence that prevents delivery that week, the sand will be delivered as soon as weather permits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.