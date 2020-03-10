Tom Ganser
The City of Whitewater just was informed that the contractor for the Milwaukee Street project has reconsidered its startup date due to a change in the forecasted weather. Work now tentatively is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 9. As stated in an earlier announcement, Milwaukee Street will be closed to through traffic from Rice Street to the round-a-bout. The contractor will be finishing the sanitary sewer and storm sewer work in this section. After the underground work is completed, crews will complete the remaining concrete pavement, curb and gutter, drive approaches and sidewalk, street signs, pavement markings and restoration. After the underground work is completed between Rice Street and the round-a-bout, the contractor will resume work on Elkhorn Road from the round-a-bout to U.S. Highway 12. Work in this section includes storm sewer, milling and overlaying of asphalt pavement, concrete pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, street signs, pavement markings and restoration. Elkhorn Road will be closed to through traffic. Access will be permitted for local businesses and property owners. The round-a-bout will remain open to traffic during construction. All work is scheduled to be completed by July 21.
