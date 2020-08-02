WHITEWATER — Whitewater Middle School students in the eighth grade recently were invited to participate in a writing contest held by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, and the following students received awards:
Short story
First — Ghati Binagi.
Second — Cheyenne Bohman.
Third — Viktor Goldsmith.
Mentor Story
First — Silas Baker.
Second — Iza Tovar.
Third — Andrae Alcala.
“Our group was very impressed with the quality of the writing for this project,” Kiwanis President Lorrie Koppein said. “Whitewater truly has a remarkable group of students with lots of talent.”
Prizes for both the Short Story and Mentor Story categories included:
First place — $50 and Kiwanis Certificate; Second place — $20 and Kiwanis Certificate; and Third place — Kiwanis Certificate.
Please note that Whitewater Middle School Associate Principal Ben Holzem was on hand to accept the awards on behalf of the students.
