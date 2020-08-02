Kiwanis writing contest
Pictured above at the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club’s eighth grade writing contest are, from left to right — John Newhouse, chair of the project and secretary of Kiwanis; Whitewater Middle School Associate Principal Ben Holzem; Laurie Koppein, president of Kiwanis; and Jean Bromley, chair of the Middle School Builders Club. This was the first of what the Kiwanis hope will be an annual writing contest.

WHITEWATER — Whitewater Middle School students in the eighth grade recently were invited to participate in a writing contest held by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, and the following students received awards:

Short story

First — Ghati Binagi.

Second — Cheyenne Bohman.

Third — Viktor Goldsmith.

Mentor Story

First — Silas Baker.

Second — Iza Tovar.

Third — Andrae Alcala.

“Our group was very impressed with the quality of the writing for this project,” Kiwanis President Lorrie Koppein said. “Whitewater truly has a remarkable group of students with lots of talent.”

Prizes for both the Short Story and Mentor Story categories included:

First place — $50 and Kiwanis Certificate; Second place — $20 and Kiwanis Certificate; and Third place — Kiwanis Certificate.

Please note that Whitewater Middle School Associate Principal Ben Holzem was on hand to accept the awards on behalf of the students.

