WHITEWATER — Tonight, Sept. 16, at 6:30, the Whitewater Unified School District will conduct interviews for the School Board vacancy created due to the recent resignation of a board member.
The following candidates will be interviewed:
Miguel Aranda, 243 N. Park St., Whitewater; Nick Baldwin, W7668 County Highway R and West Townline Road, Whitewater; Andrew Crone, 1590 Wildwood Road, Whitewater; and Maryann Zimmerman, W7582 County Highway R and West Townline Road, Whitewater.
Candidates each will be given 10 minutes to answer a couple of questions regarding his or her interest in serving on the Whitewater school board. Board members will vote to appoint a candidate, and the successful candidate will take the Official Oath of School Board Member yet tonight to fulfill the term of the currently vacant seat, through April 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.