WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works will conduct a leaf and yard waste collection the weeks of Nov. 4-8 and Nov. 11-15.
Yard waste is defined as leaves, grass clippings, small branches, and yard and garden debris. Yard waste must be bagged in biodegradable, clear or transparent bags only.
The city offers bio-bags in the fall at the Finance Department free of charge while supplies last. Yard waste will not be collected if not properly bagged or placed in non-transparent or black bags.
Residents should place their bagged yard waste on the curb no earlier than Saturday, Nov. 2. Residents are asked to use the compost site to dispose of leaf and yard waste prior to Nov. 2.
The compost site is open Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. The compost site will close for the season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Residents should not place biodegradable or clear bags at the curb until the November collection dates.
Residents requesting brush collection should call (262) 473-0560 to make an appointment for pickup on Tuesdays.
Note: City ordinance states that residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than on City of Whitewater-designated days. Persons who have any questions may call the Department of Public Works at (262) 473-0560.
