WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Experiencing grief during holidays
Please join us as Agrace grief counselor, Dana Basch, walks us through learning about grief and what it looks like, how to help/support friends and family dealing with grief — especially during the holidays — and learn what to say/what not to say to a person dealing with grief, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Please register by Dec. 2.
Free big-screen movie
Watch the holiday comedy “Trains, Planes and Automobiles” on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 12:30 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Mulberry Glen is sponsoring the movies.
Scholarly Scoop
Eric Loepp, assistant professor, Department of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, will present “Taking on Trump: The 2020 Democratic Candidates and a Big Choice Facing Voters” on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The 2020 Election still might be a year away, but the campaign already is in full swing.
For all of the polls and opinions, there are many remaining questions to answer and decisions to make as we prepare for what likely will be a whirlwind of political activity in 2020 — especially in Wisconsin.
Which Democratic vision for America will prevail in the primaries? What can we expect to see in the Badger State? Can we trust the polls to accurately inform us about the race?
Join us for a lively, interactive and civil conversation about the upcoming presidential election and what it means both for Wisconsin and the country. Register in advance.
Gadget Gurus
Do you have an iPad, iPhone, tablet, laptop or smartphone and just want a little more information? Mark and Tom are willing to work one-on-one with you to troubleshoot issues or just teach what can be done with this technology.
Bring a technology item and the passwords to access what you want to work on. Call staff to set up an appointment.
Holiday luncheon
Bring on the festive fun! Join us at 841 Brewhouse for a plated lunch and entertainment by Tapestry, on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon, followed by entertainment.
Lunch choices are turkey or pork, with potato, vegetable and dessert. Tickets cost $14 and deadline to purchase is Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Tapestry is a four-piece ensemble performing many genres and styles from traditional to contemporary acoustic music. The members sing in up to four-part harmony while performing their own unique arrangements employing many different types and kinds of acoustic instruments.
Inclement weather
In case of inclement weather, (Snow that four-letter “S” word), program cancellations will be online on the Whitewater Banner or City of Whitewater websites. If school is cancelled, the senior center will not be open. If there is a delay, we will be open, but some early classes might not meet.
Extended travel
Desert Adventure: Dubai and Abu Dhabi: March 12-20, 2020.
Tulip Time on Jewels of the Rhine: April 1-11, 2020.
Virginia Beach Getaway and Food Tour: April 18-24, 2020.
Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit: June 8-12, 2020.
Pacific Northwest and California: Aug. 2-9, 2020.
Wisconsin’s Northwoods: Aug. 16-19, 2020.
London and Paris: Sept. 9-16, 2020.
Irish Discovery: Oct. 20-27, 2020.
Holiday office hours
The office will be closed Wednesday Through Friday, Nov. 27-29, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Ongoing activities
Core and More — Monday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.; $1 per class (members).
FUNctional Fitness — Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.; $1 per class.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Let’s Walk! — Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.
Whitewater Warblers (singing) — Mondays, 11 a.m.
Book Club — First Monday, 10:30 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Continuing Spanish — Thursday, 1 p.m.
Potluck — First Tuesday, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo — First, second and fourth Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
Canasta — First, third and fifth Mondays, 1 p.m.
Chess — Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Beginners are welcome.
Dominoes — First Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 1 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Integrity is choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them.” — Brene Brown.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Irvin L. Young Library or online at ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park, www.whitewater-wi.gov (Departments, Seniors in the Park) or wwparks.org.
All activities take place in the Starin Park Community Building, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted. Classes also can be paid for online at wwwparks.org or Schedulesplus.com/wwtr.
