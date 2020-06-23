WHITEWATER — The Greater Whitewater Committee Inc.’s 2020 Discover Whitewater Series (DWS) announces that the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) will be a title sponsor for the eight year in a row.
Whitewater High School has provided the DWS with a location for the start and finish to the race since 2013, and continues to be a crucial part of this event.
“As the new district administrator of the Whitewater Unified School District, I am discovering that Whitewater is an incredible place to live and work,” said District Administrator Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of individuals devoting hours to organizing this race so that we can feature the great aspects of our city, school district and university. The community is supportive of our school district and we enjoy being able to highlight the great things happening in our schools.”
The WUSD includes: Lakeview Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary, Whitewater Middle School and Whitewater High School. All of these schools come together to create a unit of education in Whitewater.
Many of the race’s volunteers come from students and faculty within the WUSD. Along with volunteers, the WUSD also provides the race with a location for the start and finish of the race. Packet pick-up also is hosted in the main gym of Whitewater High School.
This year’s race is scheduled for Sept. 20, with the ultimate goal of hosting a fun and safe athletic event while building a stronger local community. To achieve this, DWS donates all profits of the race to five local charity partners.
”I am proud to be associated with the Discover Whitewater Series and I am looking forward to demonstrating how we can run a safe and healthy premier athletic event demonstrating all the wonderful sights there are to see in Whitewater,” Dawson Miller, DWS race director, said.
Check out the DWS’ new guidelines for race day at https://runwhitewater.com/stillrunning.
