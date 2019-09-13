WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater Water Utility will begin its semi-annual water main and hydrant flushing program on Monday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Sept. 27.
Flushing of water mains is necessary in order to continue to deliver clean, safe water to citizens. If the utility has more repairs than expected throughout the week, crews might have to continue flushing into the following week.
Flushing of water mains and hydrants can cause some discoloration of the water. Caution should be exercised in washing of white clothing. Discoloration of the water due to flushing will stain white clothing. The utility notifies the public in all local media outlets; therefore, it cannot be responsible for stained clothing.
If discoloration is detected, run the cold-water faucet until the discoloration clears. While crews still are flushing in an area, the water might take a while to clear.
Residents might want to wait until crews have left the area and the water settles before running their water tap.
If reduced pressure is experienced after flushing, residents might have to clean the aerators on their house faucets.
The utility thanks persons for their patience and understanding during water main and hydrant flushing.
Questions may be directed to the Water Utility at (262) 473-0560.
