WHITEWATER — Seniors in the Park is starting virtual classes and activities. A date to reopen has not yet been set and will happen slowly and in stages. Thanks for your patience.
Monday musings
This is a weekly email to keep you up-to-date on what’s happening and what’s new. To subscribe, email dweberpal@whitewater-wi.gov and you will be added to the list.
Dine and discuss with Deb
I’m taking time over lunch to keep people updated, and there occasionally will be a guest speaker on Tuesdays at noon, starting June 23. Call or register online at https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/ to be sent a link to the virtual weekly chat.
Persons can log on with a smartphone, tablet or laptop or can call in with their phone.
Online registration
Hopefully people have noticed the consistent use of our online registration site https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. As we reopen, seniors will need to register and make payments at the center. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email, if there is no payment involved.
Seniors in the Park emails
Center staff occasionally will send out emails to specific groups or the entire list of participants.
Know that these emails often go to one’s junk mail. Please check it frequently and watch for emails from Seniors in the Park or wwtr@schedulesplus.com.
SchedulesPlus is the center’s online registration/attendance/payment system.
Opening survey
A survey will be included in the July newsletter and also will be emailed to all participants (check your junk mail). The questions are about opening the center, complying with protocols, when you will return, technology access, and more.
There will be a drawing for those who complete and return the survey by July 10. Participant input is so important to assist with reopening and gauge people’s comfort levels.
AARP tax preparation
The volunteer tax preparers will not be returning this year. For those who only file homestead credit, this can be done with next year’s taxes.
Looking for ...
The center needs people interested in hosting a virtual garden tour, moderating a virtual coffee hour or wine-o-clock, virtually sharing a collection or anything else that would be fun and informative for other people. Call or email the office if interested. Thanks for sharing!
June is Brain Health and Awareness Month
Keeping your brain healthy involves many of the same things as keeping your body healthy. Good nutrition, aerobic exercise, adequate sleep, having friends and socializing, music/singing/dance, a positive attitude and challenging your mind by doing things differently.
For example, putting your pants on the other leg first, brushing your teeth with your opposite hand, taking a different route than usual. So many ways to bring variety and challenge to your brain!
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.