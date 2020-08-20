Wii bowling at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center is being scheduled with physical distancing plans in place.
The expected start date will be Monday, Sept. 14. To express interest in being on this Fall league, which will run through December, call or stop in at the center to let staff know if interested.
Cost to play is $1 per week. Wii bowling uses the Nintendo Wii gaming console with cordless remote controls and is a good game for balance, coordination and socialization.
Bingo
Limit 9 bingo will be played Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. A limit of nine participants at this time will be allowed to play.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, we will have bingo at the center with people spread throughout the dining room and entertainment room so that we can have up to 18 play along with bingo as it can be heard over the public address system.
Our next remote bingo will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. If you have played before, you can use your same sheet for that session, or if you have not played before you can pick up a sheet at the senior center.
Medication disposal kits
The senior center has medication disposal pouch kits available for anyone to pick up that safely get rid of unused medications. Stop in and ask for a couple of pouches. Each disposal pouch can destroy up to 45 pills.
Craft fair canceled
The annual craft fair held at the senior center in November has been canceled for this year due to concerns with the coronavirus and physical distancing. We hope to have the event again in November 2021.
Movie ‘Jumanji’
The Next Level is the latest movie of the Jumanji series and will be shown on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25. Registration is needed as only nine will be allowed to sign up to watch for each time to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people in the room.
Chips and/or popcorn will be served to anyone attending and is complimentary. There is no cost to attend movies at the senior center.
Call (920) 563-7773 to make a reservation for a movie time or any of the above events today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.