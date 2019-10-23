WHITEWATER — Winter parking restrictions in the City of Whitewater are announced.
City ordinance says there is no wintertime parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
The ordinance reads as follows: It is unlawful for the operator or owner of any vehicle to park the vehicle on any street in the city between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on any day from Nov. 1 of each year to March 31 of each year, except as hereinafter provided:
• Physicians and surgeons will be permitted to park vehicles at any time when the physician is on emergency call.
• By special advance arrangement with Public Works Director Brad Marquardt.
Any person who violates the provisions of this section will be subject to the penalties and provisions set forth.
