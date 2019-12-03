The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education in 2020.
To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by Monday, March 16, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships, students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2020-21 academic school year. Scholarship winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship.
All applications must adhere to the conventions outlined in the official instructions on website www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships. Any application that does not meet these requirements (including all document names) will not be considered.
All documents must be sent as PDFs (preferred) or Word Docs as attachments to one email. Any other cloud/internet-shared documents will be not be accepted (do not use Google Docs, for example).
The application materials represent what youth might be asked to submit when applying for jobs. Applicants are encouraged to treat this process as if applying for a position.
For help with creating cover letters and résumés, applicants should reach out to their club leaders, county educator or a teacher or parent.
Application
Applications must be emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org. For detailed information about what to include in and how to prepare the application documents, the applicant must visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org/scholarships.
Résumé/cover letter, project list and one photo must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via a single email on or before March 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications received after 5 p.m. on March 16 (as time stamped in the email), and any USPS mailed applications will not be considered. Apply early to avoid any confusion.
Selection process
A panel of experienced youth educators will screen the applications and select finalists. Applications chosen as finalists will be screened by a second panel comprised of 4-H and youth development experts.
The finalist applications will be ranked. The 4-H Foundation will assign available scholarships to the top-ranking applications based on scholarship criteria (example: scholarships are available for specific geographical areas and project areas).
Notification
Applicants awarded scholarships will be notified by postal letter and email in May. This letter will include information about how to access the scholarship.
Scholarship awardees are required to send a thank-you note to the scholarship sponsor. Scholarship recipients and portions of their application materials (including their photo) might be featured in Wisconsin 4-H Foundation materials.
Persons with questions may call or email the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at (608) 262-1597 or info@Wis4HFoundation.org.
