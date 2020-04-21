MADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has awarded more than $280,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs.
By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programming including supporting 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state.
“In the last five years, we’ve been able to nearly triple our funding. We are striving to continue this trend,” shared Brenda Scheider, executive director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “The Foundation has seen tremendous growth and to share $280,000 to support our Wisconsin 4-H youth is beyond remarkable. This contribution wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our donors and sponsors, and the guidance and foresight of our Board of Directors.”
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provided funding for 55 programs:
• Seventeen grants (44 percent of funding) for Leadership programming such as Wisconsin Leadership Council, Wisconsin 4-H Youth Conference, international programs, community/youth partnerships and Citizenship Washington Focus.
• Four grants (21 percent of funding) for opportunities for youth to become involved in 4-H.
• Nineteen grants (16 percent of funding) for agriculture-related programs like Area Animal Science Days, judging contests, horse and dog leader development, quality assurance programming, digital resource development and horticulture activities.
• Six grants (8 percent of funding) for Arts programming such as ArtBeat!, arts camp, state arts teams and Art Lab.
• Five grants (5.5 percent of funding) for STEM-related programs including Tech Changemakers and Space Camp.
• Two grants (3.5 percent of funding) for Shooting Sports youth programs and adult training programs.
• Two grants (2 percent of funding) for 4-H camp that provide camping experiences for youth who otherwise could not afford to go to camp.
The grants were allocated following a call for applications that resulted in 60 state and regional 4-H program funding requests totaling nearly $375,000. State 4-H staff prioritized the requests to align with program goals.
Using that information, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation was able to fund 92 percent of the grant requests drawing from contributions to the Foundation, as well as Foundation endowment income.
“The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board of Directors is proud to provide direct support to the Wisconsin 4-H program,” said Board President Jim Barthel. “However, our work to identify and secure additional funding will not stop until we are able to fund 100 percent of the programs needing additional support.”
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
4-H offers a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. From the 4-H activities in the city of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
To learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation and to donate to Wisconsin 4-H, visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
