MADISON — The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicked off the first annual Wisconsin Grills Beef 4-H Photo Contest this week.
The contest, which continues through Sept. 10, encourages 4-H members and alumni to use social media to submit photos of them grilling and enjoying beef. For every photo submitted, the Wisconsin Beef Council will contribute to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
Photos entered in the contest are eligible for a drawing for gift boxes supplied by Wisconsin professional meat processors.
"Grilling beef is a great way to celebrate these last weeks of summer," says Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. "The support we receive from the beef industry and the Wisconsin Beef Council is vital to our 4-H livestock programming, which is one of the largest 4-H project areas in Wisconsin."
To enter the contest, 4-H members and alumni can:
• Post a photo to their personal Facebook page and tag the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation (@Wis4HFoundation) and/or Wisconsin Beef Council (@Wisconsinbeef) Facebook pages.
• Post a photo to their personal Instagram or Twitter account (make it public) and use the hashtag: #Wis4HGrillsBeef.
• Send a Facebook message containing their photo submission either to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation or Wisconsin Beef Council Facebook page.
Posters are encouraged to wear their 4-H gear and reminded to make their posts public. Photos must include 4-H member(s) or alumni eating or grilling beef.
For every photo tagged or posted, the Wisconsin Beef Council will make a donation to support Wisconsin 4-H judging contests and competitions, curriculum, and livestock quality assurance programs, ensuring the next generation of beef producers understand how to provide the same top-quality beef that people enjoy today.
Five photos randomly will be selected after the promotion, with gift boxes created by some of the state’s finest professional meat processors and featuring top quality Wisconsin Beef awarded to the photographers.
For more information about buying, grilling and eating beef, visit www.beeftips.com/cooking/grill-like-you-mean-it. Visit the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website www.Wis4HFoundation.org for official rules and the Fine Print.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state.
Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
