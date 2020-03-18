BARABOO — The 2020 Wisconsin Dairy Showcase, scheduled for April 22-25 at the Alliant Energy Center, has been canceled to comply with Centers for Disease Control and statewide restrictions on gatherings, as a result of COVID-19.
This is to protect the wellbeing of exhibitors as well as the public.
Unfortunately, the show will not be rescheduled. Any exhibitor who has submitted an entry will receive a refund.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association (WHA) staff will be working on this in the coming week or two.
The WHA staff is working on a plan for the Treasure Quest that is hosted in conjunction with the show.
Organizers thank everyone for their understanding and patience.
Persons with questions can contact WHA Director of Communications Mara Budde at 800-223-4269 ext. 2, marab@wisholsteins.com or Executive Show Committee Chair Steve Endres at (608) 279-5952.
