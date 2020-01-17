WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association, Inc. is conducting two major fundraising events as a prelude to the upcoming 40th annual state convention and business meeting later this month in Waukesha.
First is an online auction that currently is running and will close at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. This auction features several agricultural items and a few non-agriculture options.
The list of auction items available include:
• Kondex Corp. Lomira, has donated a Concave that will fit most rotary combines. The KX7 concaves will improve fuel economy as well as improve grain quality. There will be tech support from Kondex as well. The value of this item is $4,000 to $6000, depending on the model of combine.
• RCI Engineering/Ag-Bag of Mayville, is donating an Ag-Bag, any size up to 14- by 500 feet. It can be picked up at any Ag-Bag Dealer in Wisconsin. Value up to $1,850.
• From Animart comes a $50 gift certificate, a cooler, water bottle and other goodies. Value is $100.
• Youth Livestock, c/o Craig Henderson, has provided an assortment of women's and men’s gloves that sport the FFA emblem. These will be sold in two lots — one for women and one for men.
• Leedstone Animal Health is providing two lots, each containing a Leedstone hoodie sweatshirt, any size, paired with a $25 gift card good for Leedstone merchandise. This will be shipped to the buyer, direct from Leedstone.
• Genex Cooperative has donated one pail of Udder Life Optishield Teat Sealant. The successful bidder can pick this item up from any Genex sales rep. At 144 count, this product has a value of $280.
• Renk seed is donating six bags of seed corn. You get to pick from all of their seed corn varieties. The successful bidder can take possession at any Renk seed dealer in Wisconsin. Value is $1,800-plus.
• Donation from Vita Plus Corporation of a $100 gift certificate to Cedar Lodge Restaurant, Malone. In addition, it includes a $25 Kwik Trip gas card to help get you there.
• A unique 2020 Ryders Cup Package, for the major PGA golf event at Whistling Straits in Kohler. It includes two grounds passes for Wednesday practice round, as well as complimentary parking. The date is Wednesday Sept. 23.
• Neogen has donated a Beef Genomics package that includes10 Igenity Beef tests, 10 tissue sampling units and one tissue-sampling applicator. Value of $357.
• Neogen also has donated a Dairy Genomics Package that includes 10 Igenity Select Dairy Tests (including CDCB Charges that are covered up to $5 per test), 10 tissue sampling units and one tissue sampling applicator. Value of $497.
• Heritage Animal Health has donated a lot which includes one pair of Reed Glacier Insulated Boots (12-inch or 16-inch height), one Heritage Animal Health beanie hat with LED light (safety yellow color), one Heritage Animal Health T-shirt and one Heritage Animal Health insulated tumbler.
• Ralco Corporation has donated one pail of Fight Strong Uterine Balance Boluses valued at $307.
This online auction is open to the public and can be found at https://www.auctionbyobrien.com/cgi-bin/mmlist.cgi?obrien19/category/ALL. Bidding information also can be found at that page.
The state Alumni Association also is hosting a raffle fundraiser, with the drawing to be held Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the convention. Tickets cost $10 each or three for $25.
Checks can be written out to “Wisconsin FFA Alumni.” Note: By law, persons must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Registered felons are not permitted to purchase this ticket. Any gun winner must meet federal firearm regulations.
• First prize — Henry Golden Boy .22-calibre rifle custom engraved with the FFA Alumni logo and 40th anniversary convention logo. Donated by Bill’s Sporting Goods in Lomira, or $400 cash.
• Second prize — 16-bird pheasant hunt, includes sporting clays, cart and lunch for four. Donated by Wild Wings Sportsmen’s Club in Campbellsport, or $400 cash.
• Third prize — Stoger 12-gauge over/under shotgun, donated by Larry Lader, Clinton, or $300 cash.
• Fourth prize — Stevens Model 320 12-gauge pump shotgun, donated by Ozaukee Guzzlers-Northern Chapter, Tomahawk or $200 cash.
• Fifth prize — Fishing equipment package: two rods and reels, complete tackle box and accessories, donated by Midwest Shooters Supply, Lomira or $200 cash.
People interested in tickets can contact their local FFA Alumni Chapter, any Wisconsin FFA Alumni Council members (found at https://wisconsinaged.org/alumni/council-directory/) or contact Executive Director Cheryl Steinbach at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org.
All funds raised by the Association will be used to provide leadership conference scholarships or grants for the Agriculture Education departments and FFA chapters.
