WAUKESHA — Registrations for the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention will close Jan. 20.
The annual meeting will be held at the Milwaukee Marriott West in Waukesha Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 hosted by Sections 4, 5, and 10. This location is offering the opportunity for a Friday night event at Milwaukee Vincent High School showcasing their agriculture education program, touring facilities and enjoying the school’s fish fry.
Other new events are an Elite Table Auction which will be sold Friday night to reserve a table for 10 at Saturday’s banquet (steak and shrimp, wine…). A dessert dash for the Saturday night banquet also is a new fundraiser.
An online auction will go live on Jan. 17 and close on Jan. 31.
The theme for the two-day event is Vision + Leadership + Reality. It also is the 40th anniversary of the FFA Alumni Conventions.
Education seminars, sectional meetings, live and silent auctions, speakers and a lot of networking will fill Friday night and Saturday during the various sessions. The auctions are held both evenings with all proceeds going to many statewide FFA programs.
The annual meeting is the largest fundraiser the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association holds each year.
Registration information is found at https://wisconsinaged.org/events/2020-Wisconsin-FFA-Alumni-Convention. Contact the executive director of any dietary concerns or special needs at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org.
Hotel accommodations are: Milwaukee Marriott West, W 231 N 1600 Corporate Court, Waukesha, WI 53186; (262) 574-0888. A block of rooms has been reserved, be sure to mention that you are with the Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association.
Wisconsin FFA Alumni Association, Inc’s raffle drawing will be held Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the convention. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Checks can be written out to: “Wisconsin FFA Alumni.”
Note: By law, you must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Registered felons are not permitted to purchase this ticket. Any gun winner must meet federal firearm regulations!
Raffle prizes are as follows:
• First prize — Henry Golden Boy .22-calibre rifle, custom engraved with the FFA Alumni logo and 40th anniversary convention logo. Donated by Bill’s Sporting Goods in Lomira or $400 cash.
• Second prize — 16 Bird Pheasant Hut, includes sporting clays, cart and lunch for four. Donated by Wild Wings Sportsmen’s Club in Campbellsport or $400 cash.
• Third prize — Stoger 12-gauge Over/Under shotgun, donated by Larry Lader, Clinton, or $300 cash.
• Fourth prize — Stevens Model 320 12-gauge pump shotgun, donated by Ozaukee Guzzlers-Northern Chapter, Tomahawk, or $200 cash.
• Fifth prize — Fishing equipment package: two rods and reels, complete tackle box and accessories, donated by Midwest Shooters Supply, Lomira, or $200 cash.
For more information, contact Wisconsin FFA Alumni Executive Director Cheryl Steinbach at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org or call (715) 937-4838.
