MADISON — The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has awarded $33,320 in postsecondary scholarships to 41 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters.
Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.
Iindustry and individual donors make this program possible through annual and endowment contributions. The Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarships continue to thrive and advance the organization’s mission of supporting agricultural education opportunities throughout Wisconsin.
The 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarship recipients and sponsors are as follows:
Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA — Armor Animal Health Endowment.
Emma Hamilton, Adams-Friendship FFA — Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment.
Tyler Schroepfer, Antigo FFA — Karl and Ruth Drye Scholarship, in honor of Ken Allen.
Collin Weltzien, Arcadia FFA — WI Agri-Business Association.
Curtis Weltzien, Arcadia FFA — Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment.
Ryan Erickson, Barron FFA — WI Agri-Business Association.
Alexis Luedtke, Beaver Dam FFA — Keith Gundlach Scholarship.
Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA — Dr. Richard and Peggy Daluge Endowment.
Rachel Klinkner, Cashton FFA — Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley.
Ashley Carns, Darlington FFA — Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association.
Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA — GROWMARK.
Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA — Elstad Brothers Endowment.
Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA — Culver's Franchising System, Inc.
Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA — WI Agri-Business Association.
Katie Zimmer, Flambeau FFA — Star Blends.
Kaitlyn Webster, Gilman FFA — Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment.
Kayla Johnson, Granton FFA — Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association.
Jillian Tyler, Granton FFA — Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment.
Colton Klecker, Lake Mills FFA — Robert and Herta Laatsch Family Endowment.
Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster FFA — Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment.
Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA — Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment.
Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA — Blain's Farm and Fleet.
Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA — ConAgra Foods.
Emma McNally, Milton FFA — Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment.
Casey Denk, Mondovi FFA — WI Rural Opportunities Foundation.
Dallas Kreisa, Plymouth FFA — Badger State Ethanol.
Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm FFA — Gordon Iverson Endowment.
Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA — Chippewa Valley Bean.
Carter Beaulieu, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA — Keith Gundlach Scholarship.
Morgan Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA — Matthew D. Anderson Endowment Fund.
Mia Hillebrand, River Valley FFA — GROWMARK.
Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA — Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment.
Kathleen Yanke, Sauk Prairie FFA — Rodney Kittelsen Endowment.
Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg FFA — WI Rural Opportunities Foundation.
Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA — WI Public Service.
Kailee Kaiser, Southwestern Wisconsin FFA — Armor Animal Health Endowment.
Daniel Clark, Spencer FFA — Chippewa Valley Bean.
Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA — WI Agri-Business Association.
Colby Von Haden, Tomah FFA — John and Hattie Van Wychen Endowment.
Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA — Lee Foundation.
Jessica Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA — Blain's Farm and Fleet.
