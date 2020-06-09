MADISON — The Wisconsin FFA Foundation now is accepting applications for a part-time marketing and development coordinator.
The role is non-exempt and for 20 to 25 hours weekly, with flexibility to work from home.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation seeks candidates with strong communication and marketing skills with the ability to work independently on multiple projects and deadlines.
This person will report directly to the executive director of the Foundation, and must be self-driven and embrace the overall vision of the Foundation.
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation builds individual and industry partnerships which support the Wisconsin FFA mission of premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Core competencies for the marketing and development coordinator role include: outstanding professional writing and verbal communication, the ability to develop and sustain sponsor and benefactor relationships, strong organizational skills with the ability to work independently on multiple projects and deadlines, proactive thinking with ability to bring new ideas to the table, a keen attention to quality, details and accuracy, and an inclusive and welcoming approach to all individuals.
A full position description for the role can be found at: https://bit.ly/wiffamardev.
Candidates are asked to submit a cover letter and resume to John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director, via email at jhromyak@wisconsinffafoundation.org or mail documents to Wisconsin FFA Foundation; Attn: John Hromyak; 1241 John Q. Hammons Drive, Suite 200; Madison, WI 53717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.