MADISON — Commemorating the end of an atypical campaign and program year for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, the Foundation board approved three new board members at its annual June meeting.
The Foundation marked a $482,000 campaign total despite program disruptions due to COVID-19, with its five-year fundraising total exceeding $2.7 million raised for agricultural education and FFA. The Foundation also recognized the service and contributions of three retiring members: Jon Anderson of Filament, Robin Connelly of Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, and Nicole Wagner of Wisconsin Corn.
“Years from now, 2020 will be remembered as the year of COVID-19 and everything that came with it,” says outgoing Foundation Board President Danielle Waterworth. “But I hope we can also look back on how Wisconsin Team Ag Ed worked together to overcome those obstacles and produce what turned out to be a very successful year.”
The Foundation Board now is led by 2020-21 President Janet Schneider, who serves as manager for AgEdNet.com, a service of Total Farm Marketing.
New members joining the board for are: Ethan Giebel of WCCU Credit Union, Josh Joseph of Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, and Jamie Hagenow of Bellin Health.
Ethan Giebel serves as member business loan officer with WCCU Credit Union, a position he has held since 2018. Ethan and his wife Brianna reside in Baraboo. They also are engaged in the operation of his family’s cattle feeding and farming operation, EDEM Acres LLC near Lyndon Station. A former member of the Mauston FFA Chapter, Ethan went on to serve as State FFA vice president in 2010-11 and State FFA president in 2011-12. Ethan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor of science in Agricultural Education in 2015. Today, he is a lifetime FFA Alumni member and member of the Juneau County Farm Bureau.
Jamie Hagenow recently was named clinic manager, Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, for Bellin Health in Green Bay. Previously, Jamie served for 10 years at Ascension Heath, formerly holding positions at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic, the Green Bay Packers, and National FFA as its convention manager.
Jamie was raised on a dairy farm in Brillion, where she was an FFA member and a state vice president from 2003-04. She graduated from the UW-Green Bay with bachelor degree in Public Administration for Non-Profits, Political Science and Communications with a minor in Business.
Now a lifetime FFA alumni member, Jamie resides in Green Bay, where she spends her free time planning a wedding and playing with her furry “kids.”
Josh Joseph has served as Grassmilk program manager for Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative for almost six years. Outside normal business hours, Josh and wife Kristen run their personal farming operations, Joseph Enterprises — home to 50 cattle, 200 sheep and 100 goats in Richland Center. He also is vice president of Richland County Farm Bureau, and enjoys helping college friends with their farms.
Josh is a former member of the Kickapoo FFA Chapter, a Wisconsin FFA Star Farmer in 2010, and the 2012 National Star Farmer finalist from Wisconsin. After completing his Associates degree at UW-Richland in 2012, he graduated from UW-Platteville in 2014 with an Ag Business degree.
At Platteville he also was an active member and officer of Pioneer Dairy Club, and UW-Platteville Collegiate Dairy Judging Team.
