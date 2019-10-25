MADISON — Wisconsin Association of FFA members, advisors, parents, Alumni and supporters are beginning to register for the 92nd National FFA Convention, coming Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.
The city of Indianapolis also is readying for the big event, which draws nearly 70,000 FFA enthusiasts from around the country each year, offering workshops, speakers, national competitions, and award ceremonies, among many other unique opportunities.
This year, some highlights include presentations from Bob Goff and Michelle Poler, as well as the National FFA Officer Team, concerts from country stars Brett Young and Old Dominion, business tours, rodeo, music by the National FFA Band and Chorus; the second year of the 17,000-square-foot Blue Room, a cutting-edge, interactive educational opportunity, and so many other experiences during the four-day annual event.
