BARABOO — The annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention was hosted by the Clark County juniors in Stevens Point at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center, Jan. 3-5.
More than 400 Holstein members, chaperones and volunteers were in attendance to help make the weekend a success.
Throughout the convention junior members participated in numerous contests, including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl. The largest competition of the weekend was Dairy Bowl, in which 27 junior, 18 senior and 10 rookie teams competed.
More than 50 volunteers helped coordinate Dairy Bowl matches, Dairy Jeopardy contests and the speaking contest. The Manitowoc/Calumet County team took first place in the senior Dairy Bowl contest with Brown County Team 1 coming in second place. The winner of the junior division was Wood County with Iowa County Team 1 taking second.
Team members on the senior Manitowoc/Calumet County team include Clarissa Ulness, Garrett Ulness, Lauren Siemers and Brianna Meyer. The Wood County junior team consisted of Wyatt Dorshorst, Sarah Dorshorst, Emma Bangart and Maddie Hensel.
Manitowoc/Calumet and Wood Counties will represent Wisconsin at the National Holstein Convention in Lancaster, Pa. in June 2019.
Rounding out the top five for the junior division were Brown Team 1, Shawano Team 1 and Fond du Lac Team 2, respectively. Finishing in third through fifth place in the senior division were Green County, Dodge County and Door County.
All juniors at convention had the chance to compete in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The top competitor in each of three age brackets has the opportunity to compete at the national level. Winning the junior division was Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; second was earned by Austin Meyer, Calumet County; and third went to Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
In the intermediate division, Coltin Coffeen of Brown County topped the group with Brianna Meyer, Calumet County, and Marissa Vosberg, Green County, placing second and third, respectively. Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County, was the winning contestant in the senior division, Mason Jauquet of Shawano County placed second and McKenna Coffeen of Brown County took home third place.
In the speaking contest, Wisconsin can send up to three delegates in each division to compete at National Convention. To compete, youth must prepare a speech on a topic related to the dairy industry at a length assigned to their specific age division.
Heading to National Convention this year in the junior division are Austin Meyer, Calumet County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; and Madison Wiese, Brown County.
In the intermediate division, Matthew Gunst, Dodge County, took home top honors. Abby Meyer of Calumet County placed second, and Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County, placed third.
Winning the senior division was Brianna Meyer of Calumet County with Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County, taking second, and Lauren Siemers of Manitowoc County placing third.
On Saturday evening, the annual banquet was held to honor outstanding juniors in the association. Colin Uecker of Jefferson County and Kalista Hodorff of Fond du Lac County claimed the most prestigious honor, being named Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl.
These individuals have excelled in their Holstein projects, and have been an asset to the association and dairy industry as a whole. Also receiving honors were 14 other Distinguished Junior Members, 12 Young Distinguished Junior Member winners, and 10 Twelve & Under Recognition winners, all of which excelled in their Wisconsin Holstein activities in 2019.
In addition to Uecker and Hodorff, 2019 Distinguished Junior Members (DJM) included Jenna Broege, Rock County; Nicole Broege, Rock County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Eliza Endres, Dane County; Hannah Hockerman, Marquette County; Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Mason Jauquet, Shawano County; Ben Kronberg, Rock County; Rachel McCullough, Green County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; Dawson Nickels, Dodge County; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County; Fritzy Ullom, Chippewa County; and Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County.
The Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members (YDJM) included: Ashley Brandel, Jefferson County; Colton Brandel, Jefferson County; Ava Endres, Dane County; Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; Jacob Harbaugh, Shawano County; Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and Grady Wendorf, Dodge County.
Lastly, Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Katie Brandel, Jefferson County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; Vivian Lichty, Dodge County; Abby Meyer, Calumet County; Ella Raatz, Clark County; Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac County; and Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Of the exceptional youth recognized, four representatives in the DJM and the YDJM categories were selected to submit award forms to the national level with hopes of being honored at the National Convention. Mason Jauquet, Rachel McCullough, Hannah Nelson and Colin Uecker all were chosen to represent Wisconsin as DJMs. The YDJM delegates include Ashley Brandel, Colton Brandel, Ava Endres and Jacob Harbaugh.
The 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Princess and Attendant also were crowned at the banquet on Saturday evening. This year, Hannah Ullom of Chippewa County will serve as the WHA Princess, and Roslind Anderson of Pierce County will join her as the WHA Princess Attendant.
The WHY Leadership Merit award was created this year to recognize youth who excel in leadership at a local level. They are nominated by an advisor or fellow junior member by means of an application on their behalf. This year’s award recipients include: Hannah Hensel, Wood County; Katie Biese, Brown County; Josh Gerbitz, Rock County; and Ainsley Noble, Grant County.
Special recognition is given to youth leaders that have been nominated by youth in the Junior Holstein Association. This year's WHY (Wisconsin Holstein Youth) Friends were honored in the more than five years of service category. Receiving awards were Peggy Coffeen from Brown County and Linda Behling from Dodge County.
Wisconsin Holstein awarded more than $15,500 in scholarships this year, and an auction was held to raise funds for future awards. Donated items auctioned included:
• UW Badgers Men’s Basketball tickets, donated by Rob and Karla Rippchen, and Corey Geiger and Krista Knigge.
• Farmgirl photography session, donated by Danae Bauer.
• A stay at Dr. Daluge’s Ski House in Montreal, Wis., donated by Rick and Peggy Daluge.
• UW Badgers Men’s Hockey tickets, donated by Eric Olstad and Todd Kronberg.
• Green Bay Packers tickets, donated by Kevin Jorgensen.
Funds from these items are put into the WHA scholarship fund, and $3,050 was added this year. High school seniors, short course, and two- and four-year college students that are members of WHA all are eligible for these scholarships.
Throughout the convention, youth were recognized for other outstanding achievements, including Junior Progressive Breeder and Long-Range Production. Those receiving Junior Progressive Breeder Awards include:
• Tessa and Stella Schmocker, Jefferson County.
• Nathan Cordes, Wood County.
• Katie Brandel, Jefferson County.
• Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County.
• Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County.
• Gracin and Chesney Speich, Rock County.
• Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan County.
• Brooke, Luke and Dane Trustem, Rock County.
• Brooke Trustem, Rock County.
• Luke Trustem, Rock County.
• Matthew, Elizabeth, Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Dodge and Waupaca/Waushara Counties.
• Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
• Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
• Christina Buttles, Grant County.
• Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County.
• Jacob, Logan and Madison Harbaugh, and Adella Loehr, Shawano County.
• McKenna and Coltin Coffeen, and Breya Pollack, Brown County.
• Collin Wille, Barron County.
Long Range Production recognizes owners of cows that have produced more than 100,000 pounds in their lifetime. In the over 100,000 pounds category:
• Brooke, Luke and Dane Trustem, Rock County.
• Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan County.
• Hannah Hensel, Wood County.
• Jacob, Logan and Madison Harbaugh, Shawano County.
• Brooke Trustem, Rock County.
• Christina Buttles, Grant County.
• Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County.
• Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County.
In the over 150,000-pound category are:
• Christina Buttles, Grant County.
• Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County.
• Collin Wille, Barron County.
• Kalista, Kaianne and Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac.
• McKenna and Coltin Coffeen, and Breya Pollack, Brown County.
Lastly, in the over 200,000-pound category are:
• Kalista, Kaianne and Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County.
• Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County.
• Dane Trustem, Rock County.
The convention concluded Sunday morning with an awards breakfast and the annual business meeting, where four new Junior Activities Committee (JAC) members were elected. The JAC group is responsible for coordinating and overseeing all junior events within the Wisconsin Holstein Association.
Selected this year for the southwest district was Hannah Hockerman of District 5, Emma Dorshorst of Wood County for the northwest district, Nicole Broege of Rock County for the southeast, and Elise Bleck of Sheboygan County for the northeast district. These members will serve a two-year term on the JAC, and join second-year members Matthew Gunst, Dodge County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; and Nathan Daniels, Iowa County.
The contest room is an excellent way to show off projects completed by junior members throughout the year. Members participate in photography, drawing and painting, crafts, and folding display contests. Results are as follows:
Photography Contest
Junior Animal
First and People’s Choice: Ella Raatz, Clark County.
Second: Natalie Ott, Green County.
Third: Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
Junior People
First and People’s Choice: Ella Raatz, Clark County.
Second: Jacob Raatz, Clark County.
Third: Kenadee Weigel, Grant County.
Junior Farm Scene
First: Jacob Raatz, Clark County.
Second: Christina Buttles, Grant County.
Third: Ella Raatz, Clark County.
People’s Choice: Kenadee Weigel, Grant County.
Senior Animal
First: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County.
Second: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County.
Third: Elena Jarvey, Shawano County.
People’s Choice: Tie — Elena Jarvey, Shawano County and Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County.
Senior People
First and People’s Choice: Hannah Hensel, Wood County.
Second: Laurianna Dannenberg, Iowa County.
Third: Hannah Hensel, Wood County.
Senior Farm Scene
First: Hannah Hensel, Wood County.
Second and People’s Choice: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County.
Third: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County.
Advertising Contest
Amateur
First and People’s Choice: Hannah Hensel, Wood County.
Second: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Third: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Professionally Assisted
First and People’s Choice: Kaelyn, Kenadee and Keegan Weigel, Grant County.
Second: Elise Bleck, Sheboygan County.
Third: Jenna Broege, Rock County.
Folding Display Contest
Junior
First and People’s Choice: Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
Second: Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County.
Third: Ella Raatz, Clark County.
Intermediate
First and People’s Choice: Lily Jenson, Iowa County.
Crafts Contest
Junior
First: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Second and People’s Choice: Grace Hensel, Wood County.
Third: Grace Hensel, Wood County.
Drawing & Painting Contest
Junior
First: Maddy Hensel, Wood County.
Second and People’s Choice: Callie Behling, Marathon County.
Third: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Senior
First: Brianna Meyer, Calumet County.
Second and People’s Choice: Elena Jarvey, Shawano County.
Third: Brianna Meyer, Calumet County.
The annual essay contest encourages members to write about assigned topics relating to today's dairy industry. In this year's junior division, taking top honors was Aubrey Behling, Marathon County; second was awarded to Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and third to Keegan Weigel, Grant County. Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County, took first in the senior division with Tyler Schroepfer of Langlade County placing second.
One of the most coveted awards, based on participation throughout the year and enthusiasm, is the Spirit Award, which was given to Grant County. Winner of the Bell-R-Ring contest was Fond du Lac County.
Amy Gerhardt, Neillsville, was this year’s winner of the calf raffle.
Weigland Holsteins and KHW Genetics donated the Registered Holstein heifer for this year’s raffle.
The following businesses donated additional prizes: Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, Country Today, CentralStar Cooperative, NASCO, Cattle Connection, Badger Dairy Club, UW-Platteville Pioneer Dairy Club, World Dairy Expo, Hoard’s Dairyman, STgenetics, UW-River Falls Dairy Club, Alta Genetics, and Bonnie Mohr.
The Wisconsin Holstein Association commends the Clark County Junior Holstein Association members and chaperones, and extends a special thank you to all volunteers that helped make the weekend a success. The 2021 Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention will be hosted by Waupauca/Waushara County.
For more information visit the WHA website at www.wisholsteins.com or call the office at 1-800-223-4269.
Wisconsin Holstein is a not-for-profit membership organization with the purpose of promoting the Wisconsin Registered Holstein Breed, and its breeders and owners.
