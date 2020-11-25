MADISON — The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually for the December board meeting to consider several proposed emergency rules and donations.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, originating from Public Meeting Room G09, State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St., Madison, Wisconsin. The Board will act on items 1-4 and 7-8 as listed on the agenda.
The public is encouraged to participate. The deadline for remote public appearance requests and written comments is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Due to public health advisories relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person. The December board meeting will be livestreamed here.
The Board will be considering:
• Proposed rules affecting chapters NR 130, 131, 132 and 182 related to nonferrous metallic mining activities;
• Proposed emergency rules affecting chapter NR 20 related to Minocqua Chain walleye harvest regulations;
• Proposed emergency rules affecting chapters NR 20 and 25, related to fish harvest in Lake Superior;
• Statement of scope and hearing notice approval affecting chapter NR 10 related to elk management and hunting regulations from the 2020-2030 elk management plan;
• Proposed sale of 0.07 acres of land from the 400 State Trail in The Village of Reedsburg in Sauk County; and
• Approval of a Board resolution regarding DNR budget and revenue sources.
The Board also will hear several informational items, including:
• An update on the DNR’s PFAS initiatives.
The complete December board agenda is available on the DNR website here.
You can watch the livestream of the December NRB board meeting online here by clicking on this month's meeting. You may also visit the NRB agenda webpage on the DNR website and click "NRB webcasts" under the Related Links column on the right side of the page. From there, click on this month's meeting. After each board meeting, the webcast will be available on demand.
