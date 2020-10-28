Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) is accepting sponsorships for the 2021 Youth Pig Project.
Since 2003, WPA has offered Wisconsin 4-H and FFA Youth $50 scholarships to help offset the costs associated with their pig projects. The scholarship program, developed and led by the WPA Youth Committee, is designed to assist youth in establishing swine projects that can lead to the development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.
Pig producers can become a blue, red or white sponsor by contributing $100, $75, $50 or give an amount of their choosing. Sponsors will receive recognition of their support through WPA news releases, the website, Pork Express e-newsletter and Headlines newsletter.
All sponsors will be listed in a letter to the applicants and blue-ribbon sponsors may list their sale date(s) on the WPA website calendar.
The project requests applicants to outline their project goals, develop a budget and explain why they should receive the scholarship. They also must describe their future goals in the pork industry. Last year, WPA received 85 applications and awarded 46 youth pig project scholarships thanks to WPA sponsors.
“I want to thank you for doing this for kids like me,” said a 2020 scholarship award winner. “I was not able to show and sell my hog at the fair, but I donated the pig and all processing to a family in need.”
To sponsor, visit WPA’s website at www.wppa.org. Submit sponsorship information to Wisconsin Pork Association by Dec. 1. Persons who have any questions or would like more information may call the WPA office at (608) 723-7551 or email lbrinkman@wppa.org.
