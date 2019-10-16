MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) now is accepting applications for the fifth year of its Fabrication Laboratories (Fab Labs) Grant Program, which provides funding to help public schools build or expand fab labs.
The grant program supports hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education by assisting public school districts with equipment purchases for instructional and educational purposes in fab labs.
Fab labs are high-tech workshops with the latest equipment, including computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3-D printers, laser engravers and computer numerical control routers.
WEDC’s investment in the program puts fab labs within reach for schools that otherwise might not have the financial means to install such facilities.
WEDC will provide grants of up to $25,000 to public school districts, or up to $50,000 to consortiums of two or more districts, for the creation and/or expansion of fabrication laboratories. The funds may be used to purchase equipment used for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle, junior high or high school students. Applicants must match the amount of funding provided by WEDC.
Since the program’s inception, WEDC has awarded more than $2.1 million in grants to 58 districts. In April, grants totaling more than $500,000 were awarded to 22 districts.
WEDC is allocating $750,000 in this fiscal year and anticipates awarding 30 grants this time around. Recipients will be announced next spring.
“We’ve seen WEDC’s Fab Labs Grants make a real difference in every region of the state in providing students with hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering and complex problem-solving over the last four years,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development organization. “WEDC is pleased to continue investing in this vital program for our state, and I encourage school districts to consider applying for a grant.”
Fab Labs Grants will be awarded through a competitive process, with applications evaluated based on the applicant’s readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need and previous awards. This year’s round of Fab Labs Grants includes a moratorium on applicants who already have received three grants, excluding Milwaukee Public Schools.
In addition to the grant program, WEDC also is supporting the state’s fab labs by working with the University of Wisconsin-Stout and Fox Valley Technical College to develop an online tool to increase collaboration and the sharing of resources among school districts with fab labs.
The web portal, developed by the UW-Stout Discovery Center with guidance from teachers statewide, allows teachers and others at fab lab schools to communicate with one another on topics such as curriculum development and implementation, equipment usage and troubleshooting, training and professional development.
The fab labs announcement comes as the state celebrates Wisconsin Manufacturing Month with events throughout October. While fab labs help students develop skills applicable to any industry, those skills increasingly are important in the evolution of next-generation manufacturing.
“With more than 9,000 manufacturers in Wisconsin, there is a real need for skilled workers to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Secretary Hughes said. “The Fab Labs Grant Program is one of the ways in which the state is helping to fill that need as we continue to grow Wisconsin’s economy.”
More information on the program, including application details, can be found at wedc.org/fablabs. The deadline is Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.