GREEN BAY — After temporarily closing the center to protect its patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Atkinson’s Shopko Optical now is open to patients for all eye care and eyewear needs by appointment only.
The Fort Atkinson center reopened May 6 for eye care services.
Shopko Optical consistently has reviewed and evaluated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Optometric Association, as well as various federal, state and local authorities, and will reopen its centers in an environment that protects its staff, doctors, patients and the community it serves.
Shopko Optical staff will take the temperatures of patients and staff before they enter the center with touchless thermometers. In addition, the center will limit the patient schedule to reduce the number of people in the office at any given time.
To ensure proper social distancing, patients will be asked to arrive to appointments alone, and staff and patients will allow six feet of distance between themselves whenever possible.
Masks will be worn by Shopko Optical staff. Patients are asked to arrive with a face covering of their own.
The Shopko Optical team will continue to diligently and routinely clean and disinfect the facility, including eye care equipment and instrumentation, eyeglass frames and all other common surfaces.
“The decisions to close and reopen locations have been made carefully with the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff as our first priority,” Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, said. “After thorough consideration, the reopening of Fort Atkinson’s center is the right choice for our patients in need of vision care.”
In addition to these procedures, Shopko Optical also is offering patients curb-side pickup of glasses and contacts. Patients also may request to have their eyewear mailed to their home.
If patients are experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they will be asked to reschedule their appointment for a later date. As COVID-19 has changed the way centers are able to see patients, Shopko Optical is planning an expansion of digital eye exams. The program was piloted successfully earlier this year, currently is expanding and will be available in 20 centers by the end of June.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, Spectera, Davis, VIP, UWG, Avesis and many more. To certify coverage or book an appointment, visit Shopko.com.
