JEFFERSON — Every fourth Tuesday of the month, a group of people get together to work on quilt projects and talk sewing in Classroom 1 at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
The group meets this Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. Persons should bring a project to discuss and get to know people with like-minded interests.
Singing group
The senior center singing group will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. Men and women are welcome to join.
Members sing standards and oldies with some laughter mixed in. Bring a friend and come join us!
Spark of Education
Our next topic for the Sept. 24 Spark of Education class is Watergate and the Special Prosecutor. Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, is the instructor. Students will receive a handout with each class so the group can have a discussion.
Bunco
Bunco will be played this Monday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The person with the most Buncos gets $10. The prize is split if tied). There will be small treats for all players.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Marquardt Village of Watertown.
Dominoes
Dominoes will be played Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.
Mahjongg
Mahjongg is played Mondays at 12:30 p.m. in classroom 2. This is not a matching game like the internet, but it is a real game with tiles (like Dominoes) played at a table.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
Price includes local pickup, roundtrip airfare from Chicago and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne and Melbourne to Queenstown. Highlights include Sydney Harbor and Opera House, Cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Barrier Reef and much more.
We've had a lot of interest. Stop in for a full-color brochure.
Tours
We are in the planning stages of extended tours for 2020. If you see something in a brochure you like, but we are not promoting it, you still can go. We have opportunities for domestic motor coach and air travel along with world travel and cruises.
Conversation question
September is National Sewing Month. Do you or anyone you know ever sew some clothing or something to use such as curtains, sheets or tablecloths?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Sept. 9 — Jerry Schuld, 76; Rick Dearborn, 46; Joanne Gross and Ken Wagner, 44; Randy Hoefs, 42; Susan Kramer: Door prize.
Sept. 16 — Susan Kramer, 59; Dennis Rockwood, 50; Randy Hoefs, 44; Joanne Gross and Bill Schiferl, 41; Charles Wachter: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Sept. 10 — Marian Borck, two wins; Judy Holmes, two wins; Sally Kressin; Karen Koenigs; Darlyn Oschmann, two wins; Deanna Pfeifer, two wins; Betty Punzel; Connie Seger, two wins; Jerry Vogel; Dale Zilisch and Mary Zilisch.
Sept. 17 — Carolyn Armbruster, three wins; Nan Buckingham; Carol O'Brien; Georgiana Gates, two wins; Judy Holmes, three wins; Deanna Pfeifer; Irene Reichert; Dave Rickett; Ann Toth; Doris Walker, three wins.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Sept. 5 — Bonnie Wendt, 64; Florence Veith, 62; Toots Koch, 58; Korky Korban, Jean Laatsch and Will Larson, 55; Barb Chwala: Door prize.
Sept. 12 — Ellie LeMacher, 66; Korky Korban, 62; Toots Koch, 59; Hilda Carl, 58; Darlyn Oschmann, 53; Doris Walker: Door prize.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
