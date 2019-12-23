The Wisconsin Pork Association once again is offering Youth Pig Project scholarships.
These scholarships are designed to assist 4-H and FFA members in establishing swine projects that can lead to development of life skills and career opportunities in the Wisconsin pork industry.
4-H and FFA youth are eligible to apply for a $50 scholarship used to offset costs associated with their 2020 pig project. Scholarships will be awarded in three age divisions: Ages 9-12, 13-15 and 16-19 (as of Jan. 1, 2020).
Thanks to support from pig breeders throughout the state, the opportunity to provide a minimum of thirty $50 scholarships will be awarded this spring.
Interested youth may download the scholarship application form from the WPA website at www.wppa.org/youth-pig-project or call the WPA office at (608) 723-7551 to have a copy mailed. Completed application forms must be emailed or postmarked no later than Feb. 1.
The 2020 Youth Pig Project Scholarships are being made possible, in part, by the following sponsors: Giese Show Pigs, Goplin Showpigs, Graff Show Pigs, Havin' Fun Genetics, Jake's Pig Palace, Krebs Farms, Magolski Farms, Nuttleman Show Pigs, Walsh Family Farms and Watson Family Farms.
WPA still is accepting program sponsorships through Feb. 1. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the WPA office at (608) 723-7551 or email aboschert@wppa.org.
The mission of the Wisconsin Pork Association is to promote and protect the state’s pork industry in order to ensure its success now and in the future.
