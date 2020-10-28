WHITEWATER — At its Oct. 26 meeting, the Whitewater Unified School District School Board discussed a possible change to the district's middle and high school instructional models, along with several revisions to the 2020-21 budget.
At the meeting, the board voted 5-2 to resume full face-to-face instruction at Whitewater Middle School and Whitewater High School, beginning Monday, Nov. 2.
Mike Lovenberg, high school principal, and Chris Fountain, middle school principal, will be happy to address any parent questions regarding the program shift.
Before making their decision, school board members evaluated options for the middle and high school instructional models. The possible options included the middle school remaining in the current hybrid model or the middle school moving back to face-to-face instruction.
These set of considerations included the high school remaining in a hybrid model or returning to face-to-face instruction.
Additionally, the board discussed and approved a revised 2020-21 budget.
Coupled with the revised budget, the board voted to certify the levy for the 2020-21 school year in the amount of $17,113,201. This results in a nearly 3.5 percent reduction in the tax rate per $1,000 assessed value of property, from $11.5000 in 2019-20 to $11.1000 in 2020-21.
This amount is lower than WUSD’s tax rate during the 2013-14 school year.
For more information about WUSD School Board meeting agendas and minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/wi/wwusd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.