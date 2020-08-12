WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium has been closely monitoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and university in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the difficult decision has been made to temporarily postpone live, in-person events, the area’s premiere theatre arts facility has put together an impressive fall season of digital theatre offerings.
With live interactive concerts, premium Broadway content, and free weekly performances, Young Auditorium is committed to providing a wide array of virtual entertainment options to help serve the campus and community in the coming months. The safety of staff, volunteers and patrons is of paramount importance at Young Auditorium, and it is a driving factor in its decision to move toward a digital fall schedule.
While nothing can replace the experience of being in the theatre for a live performance, it is our sincere hope that the premium virtual offerings will keep patrons and community members engaged in the arts until once again it is safe to reopen our doors,” said Shannon Dozoryst, Young Auditorium director. “With a wide variety of entertainment offerings available, arts lovers will have no shortage of opportunities to view amazing concerts, theatrical presentations, and interactive performances.”
Young Auditorium Presents
While they will not be appearing live on the Young Auditorium stage, many of the artists originally scheduled for fall 2020 performances have been working diligently to offer digital viewing options patrons can experience from the comfort of their own homes. Virtual tickets for Young Auditorium Presents events are available for sale starting Thursday, Aug. 20.
For the safety of all involved, customers are advised to purchase tickets online by following the appropriate links at youngauditorium.com.
Limited box office hours will be available for phone orders Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or (262) 472-2222.
• Piano Fondue-Live Streaming Interactive Performance Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Join us for an evening of laughter and great music as Piano Fondue kicks off the Young Auditorium season with a high-energy, rock-and-roll dueling pianos show!
• David Stokes-The Unhuggables: Live Streaming Performance, Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. Join award-winning educator and conservationist David Stokes as he combines humor, music and sign language to teach children about some of nature’s most “unhuggable” yet fascinating creatures.
• Edgar Alan Poe’s Tales of Terror-Live Streaming Interactive Performance, Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Actor Joshua Kane presents a one-man interactive performance of Poe’s “Tell-Tale Heart,” “Cask of Amontillado,” “The Raven” and more. Audience members help shape the evening’s eerie events in this one-of-a-kind live presentation.
• Satellite Sounds at Fort Atkinson Club. Cristina Ballatori Trio Mixed Ensemble: Video performance, Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. Young Auditorium has partnered with The Fort Atkinson Club to bring chamber music throughout the season.
Normally presented as live, in-person concerts at the Fort Atkinson Club, these free, non-ticketed events can be found by accessing the Young Auditorium YouTube and/or Facebook page.
• Momenta Dance: Video performance, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. With a mission including dancers and choreographers with disabilities, MOMENTA Dance Company currently is one of the only dance companies in the region that regularly includes physically integrated works in its programming.
• The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra-Miracle on Swing Street: A Holiday Soiree: Video performance, Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. The fiery hot, soulful Southern big band sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra are back, and this time, the 18-piece big band outfit is bringing a sleigh full of holiday classics. There is free access to the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performance, and no purchase is necessary.
Young Auditorium will provide performance links via Facebook, email and its website prior to the show date. Stay tuned to youngauditorium.com for the latest.
Young Auditorium and
Bicoastal Productions Present
Y.A. Fanclub Fridays — Free e-Concerts every Friday. There’s no replacing the live, in-person concert experience ... but Young Auditorium and Bicoastal Productions are teaming up to bring the next best thing. Presenting Y.A. Fanclub Fridays, an eight-week concert series where audiences gain free access to amazing digital concerts from some of the most electrifying touring acts on the circuit.
Productions are as follows: The HIT MEN, Oct. 2; Naturally7, Oct. 9; Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats, Oct. 16; The Greatest Piano Men, Oct. 23; Go Now! Tribute to The Moody Blues; Oct. 30; One Night in Memphis: Tribute, Nov. 6; The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Nov. 13; Sinatra Forever, Nov. 20.
Young Auditorium will provide links to the shows via Facebook, direct email and its website (youngauditorium.com) on the show dates listed above. Young Auditorium members automatically will receive advance, on-demand links as part of Member Mondays.
Young Auditorium and
Heartland Productions Present
To help provide even more high-quality digital content, Young Auditorium has partnered with Heartland Productions to offer live musical performances at the push of a button.
Inspiring audiences through entertainment, education and community outreach, Heartland Productions creates moving ensemble performances with top-notch vocal talent. For a per-household, per-show fee of $20, persons will receive digital access to a live production of one of Heartland’s most celebrated shows.
• An Evening with Cole Porter (Ensemble tribute performance) Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., live streaming performance.
• Broadway and Beyond with J. Mark McVey, Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m., live streaming performance. Purchase virtual tickets for either Heartland Productions performance today at HeartlandProductions.org/Tickets.
Proceeds from each purchase directly benefit Young Auditorium.
BroadwayHD-Exclusive subscription offer
Make a donation to Young Auditorium and receive a free thee-month subscription to BroadwayHD!
The BroadwayHD subscription service makes Broadway shows available to everyone, extending the reach of live theater. High definition (HD) cameras capture the excitement of a Broadway performance in front of an audience and deliver the best angles, video quality, and audio quality right to your living room.
If you have seen the Disney+ version of “Hamilton,” you will know exactly the type of quality to expect. BroadwayHD offers hundreds of Broadway-related programs including musicals (like “Kinky Boots”), concert events (like “Les Misérables in Concert”) and plays (like “Driving Miss Daisy”) and new content is added regularly.
In addition, their offerings include Broadway classics, Cirque du Soleil, ballet performances, BBC’s Proms concerts, “Disney’s Broadway Hits-Live in Concert,” “Riverdance, Live from Lincoln Center,” and more.
To take advantage of the BroadwayHD offer, simply visit YoungAuditorium-BroadwayHD webpage starting Thursday, Aug. 20. Have your credit card ready, arrange for a donation of $20 or more, and submit.
Those who donate will receive a redemption code for a special three-month subscription ... only available through this special offer.www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-broadwayhd.
Please note: Several of the season’s free performances will be presented exclusively via Young Auditorium’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Subscribing to and following Young Auditorium now ensures access this exclusive performance content.
For complete event listings, performance descriptions and instructions for purchasing and/or accessing digital content, visit youngauditorium.com.
