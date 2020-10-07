WHITEWATER — While dealing with the financial effects of a temporary shutdown, Young Auditorium is getting extremely creative with its latest fundraising event, a first-of-its-kind virtual telethon.
Premiering Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., From Our Home to Yours is a digital video presentation featuring performances donated by some of Young Auditorium’s most beloved theatrical artists and musicians.
All proceeds earned from this event directly will support Young Auditorium’s general operations fund, reinforcing the venue’s efforts to provide the highest quality arts entertainment and community outreach programs. While highlighting the important role the venue plays in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus and surrounding communities, the From Our Home to Yours presentation is filled with outstanding music, theatre and dance performances from entertainers who already have a special connection to Young Auditorium.
Participating artists like The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, magician Bill Blagg, and the South Chicago Dance Theatre each have called Young Auditorium home ... at least for an evening or two in the past. The employees and volunteers who spend time here truly feel that Young Auditorium is a second home.
For each event presented, organizers try to give patrons, and the artists themselves, that same comfortable feeling. And while the Young is not open for live, in-person events just yet, the “From Our Home to Yours” program is designed to help bring some of the comforts of Young Auditorium into the homes of its supporters.
Following guidelines set forth by state and university officials, Young Auditorium temporarily closed its doors to the general public March 14, forcing the venue to cancel all remaining performances scheduled as part of its 2019-20 season.
“The loss of ticket revenue experienced since the emergency shutdown is of great concern to our organization,” said Shannon Dozoryst, director, Young Auditorium. “With an estimated loss of approximately $200,000 just this fall, Young Auditorium is looking to the community we serve to help us come back stronger than ever. When the time comes to reopen our doors for live, in-person events and outreach activities, we want to be able to exceed the expectations of both loyal customers and new patrons.”
During the From Our Home to Yours telethon event, individuals will be encouraged to make donations using Young Auditorium’s online platform (https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home).
The first 50 individuals to set up recurring monthly donations even will be offered a special Young Auditorium VIP pack. All proceeds earned from the event will go directly to the Young Auditorium general operating fund, allowing the venue to move forward with planning initiatives for short- and long-term goals including enhancements to digital programming, community outreach presentations, and arts education initiatives.
From Our Home to Yours-Young Auditorium virtual fundraising event premiere week is Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. through Thursday, Oct. 22. The presentation will remain available through December 2020.
To watch the virtual fundraiser and to donate, visit the Young Auditorium “From Our Home to Yours” website (https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home) or tune in to the Young Auditorium YouTube page starting Oct.15 at 7 p.m.
While viewers are highly encouraged to participate during premiere week, the video presentation will remain available through the end of the calendar year. No purchase is necessary, but donations strongly are encouraged.
Although the theatre remains temporarily dark this fall, Young Auditorium has multiple opportunities available to watch high quality digital programming from the comfort of one’s home.
For complete event listings, performance descriptions and instructions for purchasing and/or accessing digital content, visit youngauditorium.com.
