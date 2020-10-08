WHITEWATER — Slimy? Scary? Sneaky? Why do some animals get bad reputations? Frogs, snakes, insects, turtles and mice deserve love too!
Award-winning educator and conservationist David Stokes explores some of the natural world’s most questionable creatures for a special live-streaming performance of his popular educational program, “The Unhuggables,” Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.
Children will be mesmerized as Stokes combines humor, music and sign language to teach about some of nature's most "unhuggable," yet fascinating organisms. With a little help from some of his live creature friends, Stokes’ enthusiastic teaching style will be front and center for this one-of-a-kind digital performance.
Bonus materials: Purchase a virtual ticket for this performance and receive free access to Stokes’ Animal Mania Virtual Learning Series. Containing three 20-minute interactive videos designed to make learning about the natural world fun, these supplementary materials keep the lesson going long after the live production is over.
How does it work?
Those who purchase virtual tickets to David Stokes: The Unhuggables will be sent an exclusive performance link, via email, on the day of the show. To gain access, follow the link at show time. It is just that easy!
How to purchase?
Virtual tickets for David Stokes and all Young Auditorium Fall 2020 digital performances now are on sale. Customers are advised to purchase online by following the appropriate links at youngauditorium.com.
Limited box office hours will be available for telephone/in-person orders Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Call (262) 472-2222.
Note: Ticket services hours are subject to change.
