WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium presents an evening of laughter and great music when Piano Fondue kicks off the 2020 digital fall season on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
Purchasing a virtual ticket for this live concert gives one household exclusive access to the improvisational rock-and-roll stylings of some of the region’s most popular piano performers.
Two musicians plus two pianos plus one interactive live-stream equals one hilarious night of musical comedy!
Be warned…this show is much more than just a "sit-and-watch" videotaped performance! Born in the pianos bars of the Midwest, Piano Fondue has taken the dueling pianos concept to the next level, offering digital concerts that combine improvisational comedy with expert musicianship to create a fully interactive, live streaming experience.
With a unique blend of musical styles and an extensive repertoire of songs to perform, Piano Fondue makes sure the crowd gets a little bit of everything. From country and current pop, to oldies and Broadway classics … the Piano Fondue show is molded on the fly, ensuring that every audience member is entertained.
Just like a typical dueling pianos concert, the suggestions of the viewing audience play a huge part in shaping how the show goes down on stage. Even from the comfort of one's own home, viewers have got the power to request songs, bump others’ requests out of the way, and shoot their favorite tunes to the top to be "next in line."
How does it work?
Those who purchase virtual tickets to Piano Fondue will be sent an exclusive performance link, via email, on the day of the show. To gain access, simply follow the link at show time. It just is that easy!
Once viewers have gained access to the Piano Fondue live stream, they will want the ability to interact with the performers. To request songs, place votes and put your personal touch on the show, visit the website digitalsetlist.com and click "Let’s Get Started."
Follow the prompts to create an account and obtain show credits. There is nothing to download, and your phone’s built-in web browser is all you need.
Virtual tickets for Piano Fondue and all Young Auditorium fall 2020 digital performances now are on sale.
Customers are advised to purchase online by following the appropriate links at youngauditorium.com. Limited box office hours will be available for telephone/in-person orders (Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 262/472-2222).
Note: ticket services hours are subject to change.
Don't forget: This performance only is the start of Young Auditorium’s 2020 digital fall season. With a wide variety of entertainment offerings including more digital concert and dance shows, virtual theater performances and a number of free special engagements, arts lovers will have no shortage of opportunities to view amazing artistic content.
For a complete listing of Young Auditorium’s 2020 digital fall performances, visit youngauditorium.com today.
