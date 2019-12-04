WHITEWATER — Help protect and preserve one of the area’s premier performing arts venues when Young Auditorium in Whitewater presents, "When Young Gets Older," an online silent auction fundraiser designed to support necessary upgrades to the 1300-seat theater and the additional event spaces within.
With an impressive list of items to bid on, this online only silent auction launches on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 9 a.m. At that time, anyone with access to the exclusive auction link can view the auction items and make bids accordingly.
The auction will remain open through Young Auditorium’s featured holiday presentation, "It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre," on Wednesday, Dec. 18. All auction items will be on display in the Young Auditorium lobby the night of the show, and the auction will conclude during a post-show reception, for anyone looking to make any last-minute bids.
"When Young Gets Older" auction items range from a week-long stay in Door County and weekend passes for Country Thunder, to signed Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears merchandise, wine tasting events and more. The unique items and experiences are great options as we enter the gift-giving holiday season, and one's purchases will provide for the future success of Young Auditorium.
While Young Auditorium receives a small percentage of funding from the university for general operations, the remaining revenue must be raised from public and private sources. The financial contribution received via members, sponsors and donors is extremely important.
“As a world-class performing arts venue, and host space for birthday parties, weddings, corporate events and conferences, Young Auditorium is in need of important upgrades to meet the technological needs of our users," said Shannon Dozoryst, Young Auditorium director. "My heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Young Auditorium Advisory Board members for leading the fundraising efforts, and to local businesses for their contributions to the silent auction.”
Persons may visit the silent auction website at https://www.32auctions.com/youngauditorium to explore current items, and are reminded to start placing bids once the auction opens.
For additional information, or to purchase tickets to Young Auditorium’s presentation of "It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre," visit www.youngauditorium.com.
