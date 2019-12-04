WHITEWATER — Nothing captures the spirit of the holiday season quite like the inspirational story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls.
Join us at Young Auditorium as we travel back in time to the golden age of radio for a creative theatrical presentation of the ultimate Christmas story with … “It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.
It’s Christmas Eve in 1945, and a nasty blizzard has put WVL Radio’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio broadcast in jeopardy. But the show must go on … and to help keep the struggling station afloat, a small but intrepid band of employees manage to create the dozens of movie characters and scenes using just their voices … and some everyday household objects for sound effects!
Set in the golden age of radio, this clever stage adaption breathes new life into classic holiday film.
“The production’s take on the personal journey of George Bailey honors what you love about the story while encouraging your imagination to take a starring role. Every movie fan in the audience got the complete sense of the film they've grown up watching.” — On Milwaukee.
Nominated for five Academy Awards, Frank Capra’s beloved film is an undisputed holiday treasure, ranked No. 11 in the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 best American films ever made — and also their No. 1 most inspirational American film of all time.
Ticket prices range from $26.25 to $42.50, with a special youth price of $19. Don’t forget … the price you see is the price you pay with Young Auditorium’s all-in pricing. There are no hidden charges or extras fees!
“It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre” is sponsored by Fairhaven Senior Services.
Looking for a fantastic meal the night of the show? Young Auditorium has made it easy by offering a pre-show dining experience right at the theatre.
The chefs at A'viands Catering Services have come up with a themed menu specifically for this performance. Meals are served buffet style with water and coffee.
A cash bar is available and seating for the dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., providing ample time to enjoy the dining experience and conversation prior to curtain. Meals are hosted in the Kachel Center, adjacent to the auditorium, in tables of eight.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com; stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, or call (262) 472-2222.
