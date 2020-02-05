WHITEWATER — Local children take center stage in a professional theatre experience like no other as Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) returns to Young Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m.
With the primary goal of developing life skills through participation in the performing arts, the Missoula Children’s Theatre encourages creativity and teamwork as theater professionals lead local children through a group audition, a week of rehearsals and a final performance on the Young Auditorium stage.
In this year’s production, "Pinocchio," join everyone’s favorite wooden puppet as he dances with Geppetto’s charming toys, travels the road to Pleasure Isle with Candlewick and his Crew, and is swindled by the unsavory Fox and Cat. After escaping the clutches of the evil puppet master, Stromboli, Pinocchio finds himself in trouble once more — this time swallowed by a monstrous whale. Very scary stuff!
As Geppetto and the friendly Urchins spin their magical tale, we learn with Pinocchio that there are no shortcuts on the road to becoming a real, live boy.
Approximately 50 to 60 local children will be cast to appear in the show along with the two MCT Tour actors/directors. Casting for the production will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m.
There are roles for children from kindergarten (minimum age 5) through grade 12 (maximum age 18). This is a group audition — no advanced preparation is necessary … and no previous acting experience required.
Call (262) 472-5630 for more information. Registration details and audition forms can be found at www.uww.edu/youngauditoriu/2019-missoula.
To purchase tickets for the performance, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office, located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets online at www.youngauditorium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.