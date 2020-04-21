JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club provided $3,200 to six area youth programs promoting agriculture.
Written applications are submitted and reviewed by the grant committee. Recipients attended the February Agri-Business meeting in Jefferson and enjoyed a meal prior to the presentations.
Funds provided are earned by club members through their food stand at the Jefferson County Fair and their annual holiday cheese sale. Cheese, bacon, and hams were sold through club members and also at craft fairs in Fort Atkinson and Palmyra.
Additionally, there was a food donation by Jones Dairy Farm that allowed the Agri-Business Club to minimize members’ fair stand costs. This significant contribution allows the club to provide grants to local organizations above what it could distribute without their assistance.
Grants were presented as follows:
The Jefferson High School Agriculture Department wants to improve its ability to raise plants in its high school greenhouse, specifically for warm-season vegetable (tomatoes and peppers) plants.
It plans to construct an open-air canopy structure on the outside of the south end of its current greenhouse to transfer plants prior to sale without them being overexposed to too much wind, sun, or cold air. The technology education department at the school will fabricate the structure. FFA Chapter Advisor Gary Olson attended the meeting.
The Jefferson County Fair Park is the next recipient of a grant. Plans are to construct an agriculture education display which will be on display at the Dairy Breakfast in August and the Polk County Fair.
Attendees at both events will be able to learn about agriculture. This project will begin in 2020 with the construction of “Backyard Barnyard.” Once the barn and animals are constructed, additional displays with facts about the animals’ roles in agriculture will be shared.
Micheala Slind, marketing specialist at the Fair Park, spoke to the group about the project.
Lake Mills FFA plans to promote agriculture literacy in the Lake Mills Elementary School fourth grade class at “Agriculture Day” at Lake Mills High School. The fourth-grade students rotate through various hands-on informational stations that would be facilitated and created by members of the Lake Mills High School FFA. (The grant was presented prior to COVID-19 altering the school year.)
The grant would cover the cost of transportation for the elementary school students and supplies needed to create the displays at the nine stations. Luke Wiedenfeld, the Lake Mills FFA advisor, also spoke to the group about the event.
The Jefferson County Dairy Project has 98 youth project members. The group is a recipient of an Agri-Business Club grant.
The funds will help cover various activities, such as the youth attending workshops, judging contests and dairy bowl competitions. Additionally, some of the funds will help offset the cost of awards presented to the dairy project members.
Bill Uecker serves as an advisor to the group and was on hand to accept the grant on behalf of the dairy group. FFA Chapter Advisor Gary Olson attended the meeting.
The Wisconsin Make It with Wool contest is held annually during the Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival in September at the Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson. It is an educational experience designed to promote wool and the sheep industry.
The program is a recipient of an Agri-Business Club grant where monies support the two competitions held at their event: the traditional Garment Competition, where youth and adults sew and model garments out of wool, and a Novelty Contest, where youth and adults create wool products but do not model them.
