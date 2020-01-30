Fort Atkinson Community Theatre announces auditions for its Youth FACT production, “Blather, Blarney and Balderdash”! Irish folk and fairy tales collide when a trio of wild and crazy leprechauns, Blather, Blarney, and Balderdash — assisted by the wee folk of Ireland — help tongue-tied shepherd Fin O’Grady learn to tell a story in order to win the hand of his one true love.
This uplifting comedy combines clever dialogue with humor and features numerous “showcase” roles so that everyone, even the least experienced, has a chance to shine.
Auditions will be held on Feb. 8, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson. Auditions are open to children in grades 2-7. Those auditioning should prepare a memorized monologue no more than one minute long, and plan to stay the three-hour duration. Performance dates are May 1-3. Questions? Contact Jodi Ratcliff at jodi.ratcliff@fortfact.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.