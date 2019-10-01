The Jefferson County Parks Department has an opportunity for first-time youth hunters to participate in a limited gun deer hunt in portions of Dorothy Carnes County Park.
The hunt will take place during the specified Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunt from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. The week will be broken into two periods, allowing each selected hunter to have the property to themselves for four days.
The first hunting period will be from Nov. 23-26, and the second hunting period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. Applicants will have to specify a preference for the first or second hunt on their Jefferson County Youth Deer Hunt application.
Each hunter selected will have a 120-acre section of the park to hunt, with 40 acres of lowland woods and marsh adjacent to 80 acres of cropland.
Selected participants and their chaperones will be required to participate in a two-hour orientation with Jefferson County Parks staff to review the rules of the hunt, hunting boundaries and expectations for access to the property. Applicants also will be required to be first-time hunters between the ages of 10 and 14, and have a chaperone with a minimum of five years of deer hunting experience present at all times.
Eligible hunters also will be required to possess a valid Wisconsin Gun Deer Tag.
The Jefferson County Parks Department will accept completed applications from qualified hunters Oct. 7-18. Applications will be available in person or at https://bit.ly/2lrygt0.
Applications will be processed and two hunters will be drawn randomly to participate in the November hunts.
For more information or questions, contact the Jefferson County Parks Department at (920) 674-7260 or jeffcoparks@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
