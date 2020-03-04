The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee recently awarded 46 youth with $50 grants to help offset the costs of its upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects.
The Youth Pig Project grant program began in 2003 to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry through projects that offer opportunities to develop life skills and showcase career opportunities.
Wisconsin youth submitted 84 applications for consideration. The application included information on their project goals, simple budget for the project, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals certification date, future goals as they relate to the pork industry, and a paragraph stating why the Wisconsin Pork Association should select them for the Youth Pig Project grant.
Those receiving grants were: Callie Behling, Athens; Drew Benninger, Reeseville; Madison Calvert, Cuba City; McKenzie Calvert, Cuba City; Payton Calvert, Cuba City; Kendra Christensen, Star Prairie; Emily Christian, Wausau; Calvin Davis, Trempealeau; Milo Davis, Trempealeau; Charlie DeCloux, Menomonee Falls; Adelle Dittman, New Richmond; Ava Finger, Juneau; Audrey Gartman, Sheboygan; Kimberly Hankel, Endeavor; Denali Huebner, Westby; Odessa Huebner, Westby; Emma Inman, Pulaski; Raiden Jacque, Thorp; Karmin Kilpin, Elkhorn; Katrina Kilpin, Elkhorn; Kevin Kitchen, Augusta; Bella Langrehr, Sparta;
Also, Bo Langrehr, Sparta; Brody Lindner, Platteville; Kaycee Lindner, Platteville; Zachary Magnus, Neillsville; Madison Mertz, Hilbert; Mason Mertz, Hilbert; McKayla Mertz, Hilbert; Shelby Meyer, Deer Park; Hayley Mitchell, Boscobel; Macy Mitchell, Boscobel; Braedan Mlodik, Wittenberg; Kailei Mlodik, Wittenberg; Erik O'Brien, LaCrosse; Jed Olson, Coon Valley; Maison Payne, Mondoro; Vanessa Poppy, Omro; Michael Powell, Mt. Horeb; Emma Steuck, Montello; Jack Steuck, Montello; Lindsey Strauch, Fairchild; Hannah Tremaine, Oconomowoc; Allie Jo Wittman, Kaukauna; Coryna Wittman, Kaukauna; and Alissa Wolff; Wausau.
The program is sponsored through checkoff dollars with additional support from the following sponsors: Giese Show Pigs, Goplin Showpigs, Graff Show Pigs, Havin’ Fun Genetics, Jake’s Pig Palace, Krebs Farms, Magolski Farms, Morgan Pittz, Nuttleman Show Pigs, Walsh Family Farm, Watson Family Farm, Wisconsin Boar Store/Rake Genetics and Yelinek Showpigs.
