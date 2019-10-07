Russell L. Turk, president/CEO/CLO of PremierBank, announces the recent appointment of Matt Zastrow to the position of vice president and senior lender.
Zastrow, a seasoned veteran in commercial lending, first joined PremierBank in May of 2018 with many years of experience in the banking industry, previously working for Ixonia Bank where he served in a variety of capacities including credit analyst, portfolio manager and vice president/business banking officer.
“PremierBank is elated to have Matt head up our lending team,” stated Turk.
“His extensive lending background and broad knowledge of the commercial industry strengthens our core team as we work towards expanding our commercial portfolio and providing our customers with the very best lending experience,” he added.
As senior lender, Zastrow will focus extensively on maintaining the integrity of PremierBank’s loan portfolio to enhance the overall lending experience.
He also will be focusing on implementing flexible lending programs to area businesses.
“I have a passion for community banking” Zastrow stated. “I believe in creating relationships with the customers so we can understand what services of ours brings the most value to them.”
Zastrow can be reached at (920) 542-1399 or by email at mzastrow@bankwithpremier.com.
