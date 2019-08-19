FORT ATKINSON – The annual Duck Race and Day for Kids event was held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Bicentennial Park. Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE), formerly the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Atkinson, raced their flock of ducks down the Rock River. In first place, Pam Armstrong; second place, Scott Lastusky; third place Brooke Zimmerman and fourth place, Dan West.
The event also featured free kids activities including a bouncy house, yard games, balloon animals and dunk tank for BASE’s Day for Kids. Madison College donated free kids backpacks for event attendees and Badger Bank’s Kindness Crew helped with the kids area during the event.
Corporate sponsors dressed up large ducks to participate in the annual Beauty Pageant in which event attendees are able to vote for their favorite. This year’s ducks included a super cool Teenage Mutant Ninga Turtle to glamorous peacocks to a lumberduck but taking the title for 2019 was IPEC’s Groovy Woodstock duck.
The main event sponsors were the Fireside Theatre and Fort Community Credit Union. Additional top sponsors include IPEC, Fort Health Care, JM Carpets, Jones Dairy Farm, W & A Distribution and the Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club. Other event sponsors include Ball Corporation, Badger Bank, Badger Basement, Drift Skippers Snowmobile Club, Rock River Dental, the United Way of Jefferson and N. Walworth County and the Fort Atkinson Generals.
BASE provides quality out of school time care that inspires local youth to be contributing, productive and responsible community members. Badgerland After School Enrichment Program, formerly the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Atkinson was established in 2005 to provide the children of Fort Atkinson a positive place for afterschool. BASE programs help young people find positive alternatives to negative influences, especially during the critical after-school hours from 3 to 6 p.m. when juvenile crime doubles. BASE currently serves over 250 members who attend Purdy, Luther, Rockwell and Barrie Elementary School. BASE is also offering a Junior Staff program to Middle School students interesting in volunteering at BASE Sites. For more information on BASE and how to get involved, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.
