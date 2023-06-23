Annual Strawberry Luncheon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson Pam Chickering Wilson Jun 23, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now At the takeout serving station are, from left, Jane Zweifel, Ann Copsey, Jan Simmons, Marvin Kuntz and Gail Nevins. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Barb and Larry Lee enjoy the freshly made strawberry shortcake at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s annual strawberry luncheon Thursday. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Ready to eat are, from left, Jonie Meyers, Darlene Meyers, Brooklyn Simon and Gretchen Simon. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now New pastor Christopher Raiford, who has been serving St. Mark’s since late April, stands ready to hand out a serving of freshly made strawberry shortcake. Pam Chickering Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson held its annual Strawberry Luncheon Thursday, celebrating the strawberry season with a box lunch and freshly made strawberry shortcake using local produce. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson School Board meeting reveals cost-cuts and necessary layoffs Baseball Fest returns to Jones Park, June 15-18 Madison diocese announces changes to Waterloo and Marshal personnel and mass times “Dairy Day at the Moo-Seum” draws a crowd Johnson Creek School announces Honor Roll for 4th Quarter Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-25 Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
