MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers set the bar awfully high for themselves after the 2018 season. Based on that standard, the fact that they lost in the Wild Card game to the Washington Nationals could be viewed as a disappointment.
But the Brewers proved that they’re establishing themselves as sustainably successful contenders in the NL Central.
Milwaukee won the second Wild Card spot despite losing 2018 MVP candidate Christian Yelich to a broken knee cap and top closer Corey Knebel to a UCL tear in spring training. The Brewers (89-73, 2nd in NL Central) had enough pieces for Craig Counsell to plug in and maintain a competitive club.
For that, Milwaukee should be credited and viewed as an exciting team heading into 2020.
World Series: Washington 4, Houston 3
NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks built the best record in the Eastern Conference in 2019 with 60 wins and 22 losses.
They ultimately lost the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors, who were led by Kawhi Leonhard.
On the way to the ECF, the Bucks rejuvenated a fan base, provided a stage for David Bakhtiari, Christian Yelich and Aaron Rodgers to show off their beer chugging abilities and Giannis Antetokounmpo put together an MVP season.
Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Throughout the season, pundits and bar-stool analysts alike declared the Bucks would be unstoppable if Antetokounmpo could find a jump shot. He has opened the 2019-20 season making almost two 3-pointers and over 30 points per game as Milwaukee has a 27-5 record as of Dec. 26.
2018-19 Champions: Toronto Raptors 4, Golden State 2
NFL
Giannis, Yelich and Aaron Rodgers find their names in plenty of headlines, but Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has risen to the top of the Associated Press priority list.
LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy for the 2019 season after McCarthy missed the playoffs for the second year in a row in 2018. LaFleur has returned the Packers to the top of the NFC North, become the first first-year coach to win 10 games and put Green Bay in a position to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.
They’ve done all this while Rodgers merely has played good-enough-to-win quarterback.
LaFleur was part of a trendy wave of youthful head coaching hires across the league as inspired by Sean McVey guiding the Rams to the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3
Other leagues Stanley Cup: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3
The St. Louis Blues rallied around the song Gloria by Laura Branigan as they won the Stanley Cup. The song became a hit when St. Louis players heard it at a restaurant and noted that everyone gets a lift whenever they hear it.
That might not include Boston fans.
World Cup: USA 2, Netherlands 0
Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe made plenty of waves for non-soccer things, but Team USA backed up their talk and won another Gold Medal at the World Cup.
Former Wisconsin standout Rose Lavelle gave the Americans a 2-0 lead in the 69th minute to effectively seal the victory.
NCAA men’s basketball: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 OT
It was a perfect redemption story for the Virginia Cavaliers to win the NCAA Division I national championship one year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.
The Cavaliers completed the story with an overtime victory in Minneapolis to cap off a March Madness that was devoid of Wisconsin flavor aside for Tony Bennett leading his Cavs.
Wisconsin and Marquette each lost in the first round.
NCAA football: Clemson 44, Alabama 16
Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of his 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdown passes as the Clemson Tigers remained undefeated and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.
