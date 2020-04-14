Cubs to repurpose Wrigley Field
The Chicago Cubs are putting Wrigley Field to use as a food distribution hub to help support COVID-19 relief efforts.
The Cubs said they will use the famed ballpark’s concourse as a food-packing and distribution center starting this week while working with Lakeview Pantry.
The team also plans to open the Hotel Zachary it owns across the street from Wrigley to workers at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center through the end of the month. Hotel staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment while working and follow social distancing guidelines.
Pegulas, Sabres announce layoffs
The parent company that oversees the NHL Buffalo Sabres announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and furloughs affecting 125 employees as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment says 104 employees are being furloughed, while another 21 were laid off on Tuesday. A person told The Associated Press the laid-off employees were informed they were fired, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because that information wasn’t included in the news release.
The cuts won’t affect the staff of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, who are also owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.
— AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York
Expansion franchise raises money for at-risk
Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise along with arena operator Oak View Group say they have raised $1 million to support at-risk families in the city and help nonprofit organizations on the Seattle Center campus where the team’s new arena is being constructed.
NHL Seattle and OVG say the leadership, staff and partners of the two organizations have joined to make the donations. The first donation of $800,000 will be to the United Way of King County.
