Raiders acquire Davis from Packers
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
The Raiders finalized the deal Thursday to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.
Davis was originally a fifth-round pick out of California by Green Bay in 2016. He has played 31 games, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has been primarily used as a return specialist, averaging 11.2 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.
He played only two games in 2018 because of a hamstring injury.
The Raiders waived DB Juston Burris to make room on the roster.
B1G Game of the Week: Wisconsin vs. Michigan at Camp Randall
Both teams are coming off open dates heading into a matchup that should provide some clarity about how good each is. Michigan’s new spread offense has been unable to gain traction because of turnovers and penalties, and the Wolverines (2-0) haven’t won in Madison since 2001. Wisconsin (2-0) has outscored two overmatched opponents 111-0 to become the first Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1980 to score at least 100 points and allow no points in the first two games. This is an opportunity for the Badgers to show they’re the team to beat in the Big Ten West and that their 8-5 record in 2018 was a one-year blip.
Police: 2 stole life-sized cutout of QB Mahomes, crashed car
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.
Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton says a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away.
Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald’s.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two were issued notices to appear for theft and were cited in the accident. One person was treated for minor injuries.
The cutout of the popular Chiefs quarterback wasn’t damaged and is back on display at the McDonald’s.
Kareem to speak on literacy
HOBBS, N.M. — The NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is coming to southeastern New Mexico as part of a lecture series.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the 72-year-old retired basketball star is scheduled in November to participate in the Jack Maddox Distinguished Lecture Series.
The event is hosted by the JF Maddox Foundation and University of the Southwest in Hobbs.
Abdul-Jabbar will speak on the value of literacy and growing your mind.
He is a six-time NBA champion and the league’s only six-time MVP.
Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.
