Arcia bolts in third inning
MILWAUKEE — Shortstop Orlando Arcia subbed out of the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of the series finale and made it to the hospital in time.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell explained after the game why Arcia bolted in the third. Counsell said it happened pretty fast, but Arcia made it in time to be with his fiancee, Elena, for the birth of the twins.
Counsell says Arcia will take some time away for paternity leave. Hernan Perez moved from third base to shortstop when Arcia left and Mike Moustakas checked into the game at third.Hernan Perez took over at shortstop after Arcia left.
Packers-Bears draw ratings
STAMFORD, Conn. — The NFL kickoff game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most viewed opener since 2016.
Green Bay’s 10-3 victory on Thursday night averaged 22.7 million viewers on NBC as well as the network’s and NFL’s digital platforms.
The viewer figures were released by the network and compiled by Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.
This year’s game saw a 16% increase over last year, when an average of 19.6 million watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Atlanta Falcons. The audience peaked at 23.9 million viewers between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT.
The ratings are good news for the NFL, which saw a 5% increase last season after years of declines.
UW could face investigation
MADISON — Two women who accused Quintez Cephus of sexual assault have hired a prominent attorney to investigate Wisconsin officials’ decision to reinstate the Badgers receiver following his acquittal.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports the women have hired John Clune. He represented Deborah Ramirez, who last year accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her in the 1980s. He also represented a woman who in 2004 accused then-NBA star Kobe Bryant of sexual assault.
Cephus’ accusers said he sexually assaulted them at his apartment in April 2018. He was charged in August 2018 and kicked off the football team. He was expelled during the spring semester this year.
University officials reinstated Cephus and let him rejoin the football team after a jury acquitted him last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.