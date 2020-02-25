FILE — In this Nov. 24, 2015 photo, Willie Mays, right, looks on as President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)