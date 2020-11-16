WHITEWATER — Free, rapid testing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater continues apace as 3,414 COVID-19 tests were conducted last week.
A total of 2,377 of those tests occurred at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center, where testing began Nov. 9 and is offered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone 5 years or older can get a test.
“People are responding to our call for a culture of responsibility to flatten the curve,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “Getting tested is a critical action step people can take to stop community spread by identifying those who are contagious but not showing symptoms. At UW-Whitewater, we have a friendly, safe and convenient testing site where folks can get their results in 15 minutes.”
Separate from the surge testing effort, University Health and Counseling Services — the primary tester of UW-Whitewater students — conducted 1,037 tests since Monday, including 633 on Wednesday alone.
“To help bolster our student testing numbers, local business DLK Enterprises provided financial incentives for our Warhawks who volunteered to get tested. I’m grateful for the Kachel family’s continued support of our university as we work to protect the health of our campus and greater community,” Watson said.
“In addition, our employees at UW-Whitewater continue to go above and beyond to ensure a robust testing environment here. This is a true collaborative effort to navigate the pandemic and protect one another. And, it’s our proud role as a public university to carry out the Wisconsin Idea to use our knowledge and expertise in the service of this great state, and to solve critical issues facing our society.”
For more information on getting tested for COVID-19 at UW-Whitewater, visit: https://www.uww.edu/warhawks-return/testing.
Free parking is available in lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.
Student testing is made possible due to a partnership with UW System and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Faculty, staff and community testing is possible due to a University of Wisconsin System “surge testing” initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
